Spectrum Price Reaches $0.0000 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $18,289.89 and approximately $11,273.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00386432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 82.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Spectrum

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

Spectrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

