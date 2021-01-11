Spendcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.09 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. Spendcoin has a market cap of $12.11 million and $4.09 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00041714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.98 or 0.00328093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00035910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.87 or 0.03875214 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Spendcoin Coin Profile

SPND is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,275,068,796 coins. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

