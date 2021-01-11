Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $375.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) will report sales of $375.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $378.40 million and the lowest is $372.60 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse reported sales of $258.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.54 on Monday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $764.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman's Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

