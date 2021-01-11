Square (NYSE:SQ) Shares Down 6.6% After Insider Selling

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s share price fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $225.30 and last traded at $225.50. 14,012,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 10,816,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.45.

Specifically, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $37,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,050,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total transaction of $1,899,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,492,113.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,262,517 shares of company stock valued at $255,345,523. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.76.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.71 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 2.3% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Square by 4.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 12.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 2.3% during the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

