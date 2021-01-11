SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target Lowered to $0.00 at National Bank Financial

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its price objective dropped by National Bank Financial in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SSRM. BidaskClub raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cormark raised SSR Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.87.

Shares of SSR Mining stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.05. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.78 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the third quarter worth $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

