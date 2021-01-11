ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Shares of ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) dropped 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.28. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 12,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $124.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28.

About ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ)

State Bank Corp. engages in the provision of deposit and loan products through its subsidiary. It offers its products to individuals, businesses and professionals throughout Arizona. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

