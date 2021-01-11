Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.00.

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$42.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.06. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of C$31.00 and a twelve month high of C$44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 24.25.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$916.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$958.15 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.64%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$62,562.30.

About Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

