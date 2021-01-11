Starbase (STAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $267,598.67

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $267,598.67 and $2,289.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00036237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00325839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.26 or 0.03912394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

