State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 2,939 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Lear worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Lear by 50.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Lear in the second quarter worth about $92,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Lear in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $165.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.26, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.60. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $170.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 7.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $148.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.65.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

