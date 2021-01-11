State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Twitter were worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 9.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 3.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Twitter by 1.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 4.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $51.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,168 shares of company stock worth $14,622,523 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

