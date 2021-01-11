State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,699 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Corteva in the third quarter worth about $337,375,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,606,000 after buying an additional 2,531,885 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,904,000 after buying an additional 1,638,104 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,656,000 after buying an additional 896,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,979,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,407,000 after buying an additional 883,018 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTVA opened at $43.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTVA shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. 140166 cut shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.95.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

