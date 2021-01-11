State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,099 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,602,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,150,000 after buying an additional 626,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,311,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,362,000 after purchasing an additional 106,165 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,279,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,580,000 after purchasing an additional 70,030 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,750,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,594,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,856,000 after purchasing an additional 590,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $45.44 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

HRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

