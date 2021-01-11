State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 616.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PPG opened at $148.30 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.08 and a 200-day moving average of $127.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Laurentian upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

