State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $9,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $827,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.50.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,450,581. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $374.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $345.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.30. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $375.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.76 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

