State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Ossiam grew its position in Waste Management by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 16,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,913,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,552,000 after acquiring an additional 139,609 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 153,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,320,000 after buying an additional 33,235 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Waste Management by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 144,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,405,000 after buying an additional 82,133 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

WM stock opened at $118.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.15. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $48,599.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,123. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

