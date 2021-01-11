State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

Shares of YUM opened at $107.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $228,029.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,835.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,008 shares of company stock worth $3,172,091. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.