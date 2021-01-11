State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of NVR worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in NVR by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in NVR by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVR. ValuEngine lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,860.60.

In other news, Director Alexandra A. Jung bought 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,211.37 per share, for a total transaction of $126,341.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,421.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,201.47, for a total value of $1,050,367.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,101,976.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,283 shares of company stock worth $9,686,916 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NVR opened at $3,930.00 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,530.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,095.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,965.19.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $56.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.