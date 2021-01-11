State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.37 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,020 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.92.

Shares of PEG opened at $57.31 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $55.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

