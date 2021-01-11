State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.55 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of FactSet Research Systems worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,386,000 after purchasing an additional 48,275 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 400.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 41,982 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 405.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 871,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,877,000 after acquiring an additional 26,608 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 175.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 21,498 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

Shares of FDS opened at $334.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $363.64. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

