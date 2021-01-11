State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,693 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of UDR worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,722,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,683,000 after purchasing an additional 356,096 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 12.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,030,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,323 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 37.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,205 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 21.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,354,000 after purchasing an additional 548,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of UDR by 21.5% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,671,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,110,000 after buying an additional 472,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

UDR stock opened at $37.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.51 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at $52,792,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

