State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.08 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,303 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,389,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 57.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder International Group I. American purchased 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $40.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.68.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.07.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.