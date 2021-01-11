State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.23 Million Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,244 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,183,000 after purchasing an additional 306,022 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,940,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,641,000 after purchasing an additional 191,035 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 181.7% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 252,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after purchasing an additional 162,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 987,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,686,000 after purchasing an additional 145,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,578,000 after buying an additional 141,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

Shares of FRC opened at $161.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $162.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.27 and a 200-day moving average of $120.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.68 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

