State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.24 Million Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,470 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.9% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 88,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 75,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $58.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -252.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on XRAY. Barclays boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

