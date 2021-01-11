State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.38 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $52,790,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 884,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,127,000 after buying an additional 647,139 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 483.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 606,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after buying an additional 502,400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 765,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after buying an additional 477,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,414,000 after acquiring an additional 440,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

NYSE:ADM opened at $52.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $53.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 23,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $1,188,437.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,717,541.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,014 shares of company stock valued at $11,346,353. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

