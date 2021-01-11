State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.81 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,226,000 after buying an additional 1,803,088 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,735,000 after purchasing an additional 859,517 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 620,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,939,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,380,000 after purchasing an additional 471,764 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COF. BidaskClub raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.21.

COF stock opened at $110.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day moving average of $76.32. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $111.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 382,512 shares of company stock worth $31,976,610. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

