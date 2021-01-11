State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.02 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,543 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 370.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HIG opened at $49.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.65.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

HIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

