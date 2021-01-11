State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.04 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,583,015,000 after acquiring an additional 854,644 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,257,000 after buying an additional 804,329 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in The Allstate by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,814,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,776,000 after buying an additional 801,083 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 616,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,083,000 after buying an additional 367,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.60.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $109.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.33. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

