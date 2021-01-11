State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.22 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $342.37 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $360.89. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.05, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.10 and a 200 day moving average of $313.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,755 shares of company stock worth $7,460,621 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.87.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

