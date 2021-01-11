State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.36 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,362 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $872,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 33.0% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,458,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,584,000 after buying an additional 1,353,537 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 41.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,451,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,084,000 after buying an additional 1,304,925 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,379,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,342,000 after buying an additional 839,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $31,869,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSX opened at $36.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $37.09.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

