State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.52 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth $35,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 375.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth $56,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.37. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $158,865 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

