State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $9.33 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,890 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $9,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.41.

NTRS stock opened at $96.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $109.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.34.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

