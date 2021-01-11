State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,165 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.87.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $40.69 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

