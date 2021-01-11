State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 776.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.12.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HOLX opened at $80.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $81.80.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

