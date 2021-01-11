State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Snap-on worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Snap-on by 70.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.22, for a total transaction of $2,274,823.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,146,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total value of $359,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,449 shares of company stock valued at $13,842,186. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $172.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.12 and a 200-day moving average of $155.74. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Longbow Research cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

