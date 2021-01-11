State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,506 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 89.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.80, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.