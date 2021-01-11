State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,233 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,912,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $542,132,000 after purchasing an additional 68,711 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 134.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $345,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,743 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $148,996,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 871,572 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $79,914,000 after acquiring an additional 66,730 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $56,792,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE stock opened at $144.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.56. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,591 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Expedia Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

