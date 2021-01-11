State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,376,101,000 after acquiring an additional 388,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $758,170,000 after acquiring an additional 53,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,656,000 after acquiring an additional 111,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,679,000 after acquiring an additional 249,086 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,062,000 after acquiring an additional 233,164 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $205.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.80 and a 12 month high of $213.66.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.43.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

