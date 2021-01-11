State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $7,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $925,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,690,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $149.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $152.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

