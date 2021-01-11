State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 3,436 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 132.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 15.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays began coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.25.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $139.65 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $141.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

