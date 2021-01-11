State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 65.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 50.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 36.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.08.

NYSE APH opened at $135.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $137.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $18,823,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,919 shares of company stock worth $54,744,348 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

