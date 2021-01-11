State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $97.36 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.