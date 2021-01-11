State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of Regency Centers worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,289,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,776,000 after buying an additional 1,437,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,615,000 after acquiring an additional 881,939 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,948,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,124,000 after acquiring an additional 345,940 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 227.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 461,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,194,000 after acquiring an additional 320,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,640,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,378,000 after purchasing an additional 311,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG opened at $45.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.24, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.96. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $64.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REG. Bank of America increased their target price on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $494,300.00. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,355,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

