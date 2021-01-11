State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

Shares of ZBH opened at $158.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.44. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 993.50, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

