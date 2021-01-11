State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 10,328 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,328 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in General Motors by 11.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 228,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 22,628 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in General Motors by 8.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,224 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in General Motors by 129.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,236,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,588,000 after purchasing an additional 698,029 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,838,275 shares of company stock valued at $79,022,493. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $43.06 on Monday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.