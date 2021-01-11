State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,180 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,435,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,513,000 after purchasing an additional 163,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,789,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,959,000 after acquiring an additional 36,636 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,060,000 after buying an additional 610,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,385,000 after purchasing an additional 46,320 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $261.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $267.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lowered Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.47.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $74,270.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $179,300.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,563 shares of company stock worth $15,078,957. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.