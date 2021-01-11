State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,182 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.5% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Illumina by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,369 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.86, for a total value of $548,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,555.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $66,671.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,593 shares of company stock worth $11,302,635. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $379.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.92. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $404.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 88.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.14.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

