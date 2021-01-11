State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 12,590 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,590 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY opened at $166.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

