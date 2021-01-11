State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 14,345 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,777 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,345 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $74,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock opened at $44.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

