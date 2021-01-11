State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,920 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $9,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSU opened at $216.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.87 and a 200 day moving average of $179.91. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $222.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KSU. Cowen increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.40.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

