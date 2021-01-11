State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,187 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,132,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $374,431,000 after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CDW by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,303,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CDW by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,758,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,697,000 after purchasing an additional 61,276 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 45.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,651,000 after purchasing an additional 352,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 20.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,339,000 after purchasing an additional 157,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $134.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.42. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.60.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

